Green energy mooted at Lko Earth Day event: ‘Balance between nature, dev must be maintained’

We must reduce the depletion of natural resources and curb deforestation to protect our planet and environment, said minister of state (independent charge) for environment, forests and climate change, Arun Kumar Saxena, while addressing a gathering on the occasion of Earth Day, at Indira Bhawan, on Tuesday. UP chief secretary DS Mishra and others at the Earth Day event organised at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, in Lucknow, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

He stressed the importance of minimising pollution, reducing plastic usage, and spreading public awareness for a healthier planet.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Saxena added, “With rising temperatures, we must aim to triple the use of renewable energy. The imbalance in Earth’s ecosystem is a serious concern that requires collective action.” He called upon everyone to take a pledge to plant trees and work towards improving the environment, and urged various departments to coordinate actions to save the natural resources of the state.

Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, while addressing the workshop, said, “Nature has gifted us resources like water and air free of cost. In today’s scenario, air and water pollution are critical issues, and we must focus on renewable energy to combat them,” he stated.

The state is trying to set up 22 gigawatt of power capacity through solar plants to promote green energy in the days to come, said Singh.

“Forest cover must be maintained, and any development work must not come at the cost of the environment. There must be a balance between nature and development,” he added.

The event also featured presentations by environmental experts. Mohammad Rahib, assistant director at the Environment Directorate, spoke on green energy, while consultant Pankaj Arya made a presentation on Mission LiFE. B Prabhakar from the forest department discussed carbon sequestration, Girish Kumar from UPNEDA highlighted renewable energy initiatives such training of manpower to meet the increasing requirement of solar energy, and Girish Arya from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board addressed importance of scientific waste management to save ground water from getting polluted.

The event was attended by senior officials including Anil Kumar, principal secretary, department of environment, forests and climate change; Ghanshyam Singh, director/special secretary of the same department; and Chandra Bhushan, CEO of iForest.