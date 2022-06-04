GROUND BREAKING CEREMONY: UPEIDA, Adani Group sign two MoUs

The UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and the Adani Defence and Aerospace group on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for South Asia’s largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complex in Kanpur under the Defence Industrial Corridor project.

The Adani group will invest ₹1500 crore in the project, spread over 250 acres. At this facility, state-of-the-art technology will be used to manufacture small and medium calibre ammunition and short-range air missiles. The project will generate employment for 1500 people.

“This project will prove to be a landmark in the history of indigenous defence manufacturing,” said Awanish Awasthi, CEO of UPEIDA.

Ashish Rajvanshi, president and CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, stated that it would be South Asia’s largest integrated ammunition complex.

“There are plans to hire around 1,500 people, who will use the best-in-class technologies to manufacture high-quality ammunition for domestic and export markets,” he added.

The UPEIDA and the Adani Logistic Limited of the Adani Group signed another MoU for the development of warehousing complexes and multi-model logistics in the state, including industrial clusters along expressways.

These warehousing complexes are expected to generate tremendous employment opportunities for skilled warehouse workers, operators, logistic workers, drivers and other unskilled and semiskilled workers.