Group of lawyers helps out Lucknow Kashmiri vendors

A group of lawyers on Monday bailed out a group of Kashmiri dry fruit sellers a day after they were taken into police custody, by the Lucknow police. on Sunday evening. The vendors had been challaned under section 151 CrPc for selling items on the VIP stretch between 1090 and Samta Mulak Crossing. Tanveer Law Chamber’s lawyers with Kashmiri vendors after the traders were granted bail (HT Photo)

“In all, seven Kashmiri dry fruit sellers were challaned under section 151 117 116 of CrPc and they were at Gomti Nagar police station. They were bailed today by the group of lawyers of Tanveer Law Chambers,” said Anas Ahmad, a lawyer of the firm.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Yesterday, the Kashmiri vendors were apprehended by Lucknow Police and Lucknow Municipal Corporation for selling dry fruits, in response to which our entire legal team was present, and the innocent Kashmiri people were released by our team’s effort,” he said, adding that advocates Md Tanveer, Anas Ahmad, Nusrat Hussain, and Mohd Tayyab were present with on this occasion.

“A bail bond of ₹50,000 was given to the police and an undertaking was signed with them that they would not be sell at that particular place,” added Ahmed.

On Sunday, a few Kashmiri vendors were rounded up and bundled into police vehicles, in Lucknow, in an anti-encroachment drive by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation near the 1090 Crossing. Multiple videos of the drive went viral on social media where police manhandled a vendor and dragged several into vans. Netizens slammed the Lucknow police action.

Later, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), East, Ashish Srivastava clarified that the stretch between 1090 to Samta Mulak is a VIP road and due to movement of VIPs on that stretch, the LMC runs an anti-encroachment drive from time to time with the help of the police. On Sunday the men had misbehaved with LMC officials who were removing them on account of CM’s visit to the area but they refused to go and misbehaved with the officials.