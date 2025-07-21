GRP registers case against 7 for attacking CRPF jawan

Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against against seven kanwariyas, including three named and four unidentified, in connection with the assault on a Central Reserve Police Force jawan at the Mirzapur railway station on Saturday after an altercation between them over buying train tickets. A video grab of the assault on CRPF jawan. (Sourced)

The investigation in the matter is being done by deputy superintendent of police, GRP, Prayagraj, GRP Mirzapur in-charge Raghavendra Singh confirmed.

At around 10 am on July 19, CRPF jawan Gautam Kumar, resident of Khuthan Mounas under Kotwali Dehat police station of Mirzapur district, had come to board the Brahmaputra Express at platform number one, the GRP said in a press statement on Sunday.

Some troublemakers were already sitting near the ticket counter of Mirzapur railway station and were also waiting for the train.

The statement added that there was an altercation between them about purchasing the tickets from the counter, due to which the troublemakers got furious and abused the CRPF jawan present on the platform, threw him on the ground and kicked and punched him.

After the train arrived, the CRPF personnel left for his destination.

A case was registered at Mirzapur GRP station on July 20 based on the complaint filed by Prince, the son of the CRPF jawan.

The case was registered against Abhay Tiwari, Abhishek Sahu, and Satyam, and four unidentified persons under Sections 115(2) (Causing hurt), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 191(2) (rioting) of BNS and sections 3(2) (5a) SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The investigation of the case is being conducted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Railway Section, Prayagraj. At present, all the accused are absconding and will be arrested soon, the statement added.

In the above matter, a case was also registered at RPF outpost Mirzapur (crime number 411/25) under Sections 145,147 of Railway Act against Abhay Tiwari, Abhishek Sahu and Satyam.