GSI 175th Anniversary : Now, Lko too boasts of a rock garden

A rock garden was inaugurated on the Aliganj campus of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Friday. Several old rocks, fossils have been kept on display for students and those interested. This was done as a part of the ongoing year-long commemoration of the 175th Anniversary of the Geological Survey of India. The rock garden inaugurated in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)

Additional director general (ADG) and head of the department, GSI (northern region), Rajinder Kumar, along with VP Gaur, deputy director general and head of state unit, GSI (UP) and Sanjeev Kumar jointly inaugurated the rock garden.

As part of the year-long commemoration of the 175th Anniversary of the GSI, a day-long national symposium on “Cryosphere Response to Climate Change: A Himalayan and Polar Perspective” was organised by the GSI, Northern Region, on Friday.

In his presidential address, the ADG Rajinder Singh discussed the melting glaciers and other adverse effects of climate change on the Cryosphere and expressed concern.

The day-long symposium provided a platform to scholars and policy-makers to share knowledge, challenges, and future possibilities.

In all, 24 research papers were presented by scientists and researchers from various institutions across the country followed by poster presentations. This platform aimed to promote interdisciplinary dialogue and enhance understanding among cryosphere scientists, climate modellers, water-resource managers, and decision-makers.

The objective was to strengthen preparedness in the face of accelerating climate shifts and to support better management of rapidly deteriorating glaciers, which are increasingly vulnerable to climate change and associated geo-hazards.