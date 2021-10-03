Gujarat-based company to carry out sanitation work in Ayodhya

Om Swachtha Corporation, a Gujarat-based solid waste management company, will carry out sanitation work in 15 wards of Ayodhya dham (old Ayodhya). In rest of the city (old Faizabad), the company will carry out mechanised sweeping and will look after streetlights.

Giving this information, Vishal Singh, Municipal Commissioner, Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, said following directives of the state government, sanitation work was being outsourced. On the directives of the state authorities, the Ayodhya administration outsourced sanitation work through a tender process.

Seven companies had participated in the tender process invited by the Ayodhya administration. After scrutiny of financial and technical bids, Om Swachtha Corporation emerged as the top contender for the job.

Among seven companies, top three were selected on basis of their financial bids. In these top three, Om Swachtha Corporation’s financial bids were lowest, said an official of the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.

The municipal corporation will upload details of all three companies on its website. Company’s focus will be on door-to-door garbage collection in 15 wards of the Ayodhya dham (old Ayodhya). According to sources, the state government will directly make payment to the company.

Garbage collection is a major issue in Ayodhya dham. With flow of tourists increasing in Ayodhya due to ongoing construction of Ram Mandir, sanitation problem is all set to pose a major challenge to the civic body there. Around 1900 sanitation workers of the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation have failed to keep the town clean, says an official of the Ayodhya administration.

Foundation work of Ram Mandir is over and second stage of the construction work is going on. The LEA Associates South Asia Private Limited has prepared the Ayodhya vision document with the help of Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA).

The LEA Associates is an international consultant hired by the state government for preparing Ayodhya’s vision document for overall development of the temple town. According to ADA officials, the document was finalised after several rounds of meeting between the development authority and the consultant. Before finalising the plan, the consultant had taken opinion of around 5000 locals, prominent seers and people of Ayodhya.

The development plan has incorporated 18 big projects. Apart from this, the vision document also includes creation of employment opportunities, branding of local products and promotion of religious tourism.

Projects proposed for Ayodhya

Ayodhya main road, road leading to Ram Mandir, Panchkoshi parikrama, Ayodhya greenfield township, entry gates at all entry points of the city, rest houses for devotees at entry points, Sri Ram international airport, tourist centre and an international museum are some of the projects proposed to come up in Ayodhya.