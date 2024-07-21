Guru Purnima: Devotees flock temples, mutts in Ayodhya to seek blessings

LUCKNOW: A large number of devotees gathered in Ayodhya on Sunday for Guru Purnima to seek blessings from saints and take a holy dip in the Saryu. Devotees from neighboring districts, including Barabanki, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Bahraich, and Shravasti, began arriving early in the morning to take part in the festivities. Many devotees chose to stay in Ayodhya on Sunday to participate in the Shravan festivities starting Monday. (Sourced)

The Ayodhya administration made elaborate arrangements throughout the city as devotees flocked to prominent temples and mutts to seek blessings from priests.

The Mani Ram Das Chhavni, one of the most influential mutts in Ayodhya, saw a large turnout as people came to receive blessings from Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is also the head of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. People also visited the residence of Acharya Satyendra Das, the head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi.

Many devotees chose to stay in Ayodhya on Sunday to participate in the Shravan festivities starting Monday. Ayodhya is expected to experience a surge of devotees during the month-long Shravan celebrations beginning Monday, as kanwariyas will collect water from the Saryu at Ram ki Paidi ghat and return to their hometowns. Those who remain in Ayodhya will offer Saryu water at the Nageshwar Nath temple at Ram Ki Paidi.

The district administration also deployed an additional 1,500 sanitary workers in two shifts to keep the city clean.