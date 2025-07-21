Gzb and Pratapgarh to get integrated special schools

The department of empowerment of persons with disabilities is establishing “Integrated Special Secondary Schools” while bringing inclusive education. This step aims to provide education to specially abled and normal students in a quality, inclusive and sensitive environment under the same roof. For representation only (HT File Photo)

To further expand this scheme of the UP government, it is proposed to operate two more integrated special secondary schools in Ghaziabad and Pratapgarh from the academic session 2025-26. With the opening of these new schools, more specially abled children of West and Purvanchal will get the benefit of this unique educational system.

At present, these integrated schools are being run in seven districts of the state, Prayagraj, Kannauj, Auraiya, Azamgarh, Ballia, Maharajganj and Lucknow.

In these schools, education is being provided to students from Class 6 to 12. The approved capacity of each school is 560 students, in which 50% seats are reserved for Divyang students and 50% for normal students. About 400 children have been registered in these schools. All these students are studying in an inclusive, inspiring and sensitive educational environment.

In the integrated special secondary schools Divyang children not only get special facilities, but also get an opportunity to learn with normal children. This develops sensitivity and empathy between the two sections, which lays the foundation of a harmonious and inclusive society.

Specially trained teachers, assistive devices, barrier-free infrastructure, Braille and audio materials and therapy facilities have also been provided for the specially abled in these schools. Also, normal students are also given education of equal quality, which creates an environment for holistic development.

Minister of state (independent charge) for backward classes welfare and divyang empowerment, Narendra Kashyap, said “Whether it is the facility of technology-based ‘Divyangjan Portal’, organising employment fairs or the system of speedy justice through mobile court - the government is giving priority to the interests of the specially abled at every level. This system of integrated special secondary schools is not only an educational initiative, but it also reflects the thinking of ‘New Uttar Pradesh of New India’ in which equality, respect and opportunity are the rights of every citizen,” said Kashyap.