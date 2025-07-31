Haider Canal STP up and running, contributing to a cleaner Gomti

LUCKNOW The Haider Canal sewage treatment plant (STP) located close to the 1090 intersection, which was under trial operations till recently, became fully operational earlier this month and is treating around 110 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage. It has begun releasing treated sewage water into the Gomti, said Jal Nigam officials. The plant is now equipped to maintain consistent treatment levels, provided the incoming waste is primarily domestic sewage as intended. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“After multiple rounds of equipment testing and system checks, the plant’s operations are stabilised. We started full-capacity treatment in July. Currently, the STP is consistently processing about 110 MLD sewage, contributing to cleaner discharge into the Gomti,” said Mahesh Gautam, executive engineer, Jal Nigam, and in-charge of the STP.

According to officials, the plant is connected to the Haider Canal nullah, which carries domestic sewage from nearby residential blocks. The treated water, after undergoing a multi-stage process, is directly discharged into the river. In a month, the STP is expected to treat and release nearly 3,300 MLD of sewage water.

Officials noted that during the treatment process, about 5% of solid waste is separated and removed. However, this waste load occasionally impacts the plant’s treatment efficiency. “Our design allows for up to 118 MLD, but garbage inflow particularly after rainfall, has been reducing our capacity to about 110 MLD, sometimes even lower,” explained Gautam.

He pointed out that rainwater and inefficient cleaning of upstream drains are likely contributing to the increased solid waste entering the STP. “We’re facing challenges because the plant is receiving large volumes of non-sewage waste like plastic and solid garbage. While our primary role is to tap and treat wastewater, these additional wastes are stressing the system,” he added.

Gautam clarified that during the trial phase, engineers tested all equipment and monitored each stage of the process to ensure safe and effective functioning. The plant is now equipped to maintain consistent treatment levels, provided the incoming waste is primarily domestic sewage as intended.

The operationalisation of the Haider Canal STP marks a key step under the city’s broader goal to clean the Gomti and improve wastewater infrastructure. Officials hope that with improved drain cleaning and waste management upstream, the plant’s performance will further improve in the coming weeks.