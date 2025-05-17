Menu Explore
Hair-raising tale: Botched transplant kills two engineers in Kanpur

ByHaidar Naqvi
May 17, 2025 06:56 AM IST

The accused dentist, who was running a clinic along with her husband, had hired untrained staff to assist them in the surgeries, said police

A case of culpable homicide has been filed against a dentist in Kanpur after families of two men filed separate complaints alleging that the men died following botched hair transplant procedures at her clinic.

The first complaint said 39-year-old Vineet Dubey, who was an engineer, underwent the hair transplant surgery at Empire Clinic on March 13. (Pic for representation)
The first complaint said 39-year-old Vineet Dubey, who was an engineer, underwent the hair transplant surgery at Empire Clinic on March 13. (Pic for representation)

The accused dentist has been identified as Dr Anushka Tiwari, who was running Empire Clinic in Rawatpur area of Kanpur city in Uttar Pradesh, along with her husband, Dr Saurabh Tripathi, had hired untrained staff to assist them in the surgeries, police officials familiar with the matter said. Both Tiwari and Tripathi hold a Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree.

“We have received information that they had hired untrained individuals to carry out the transplants. Raids are underway to arrest the accused,” Kanpur west deputy commissioner of police Dinesh Tripathi said, adding that neither of the two were qualified for advanced cosmetic procedures.

The first complaint said 39-year-old Vineet Dubey, who was an engineer, underwent the hair transplant surgery at Empire Clinic on March 13. Soon after the surgery, he developed severe swelling in his face due to some complication, his wife, Jaya, said in her complaint. Dr Tiwari took him to a private hospital for treatment of the complications on March 14 and fled, Jaya said in her complaint filed on the CM’s complaint portal.

“On reaching the hospital in Kanpur, I found his face completely swollen and he was writhing in pain. He told me he had undergone a hair transplant at Dr Tiwari’s clinic... he did not survive for even 24 hours,” Jaya said in the complaint. Based on her complaint, an FIR under section 106 (1) of BNS was filed on May 9, news agency PTI reported.

After Dubey’s case became known in the area, Kushagra Katiyar came forward and filed a complaint with commissioner of police Akhil Kumar on Thursday against the same clinic. He told the reporters that his brother Mayank, a 32-year-old software engineer, had also undergone the same surgery on November 18 at Empire clinic. Hours later, he complained of chest pain and facial swelling, and died the very next day.

