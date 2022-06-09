Hapur blast case: UPSIDC ARM gave false report in favour of factory, arrested
MEERUT The assistant regional manager (ARM) of the UP State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC), Dheeraj Mishra, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly giving a false report in favour of Hapur’s Ruhi Industries, where 13 labourers died in an explosion on June 4, said police.
The factory was not operational, but Mishra gave a report that it was operational, after receiving financial benefits from factory owner Dilshad Khan, said cops. The police also arrested Khan, and one Wasim, whom he had rented his factory.
A team of officials surveyed Ruhi Industries and other factories of Dhaulana industrial area in Hapur district on the direction of Hapur district magistrate Medha Roopam.
During interrogation of the arrested persons and the report submitted by the team of officials, it was found that UPSIDC ARM Dheeraj Mishra gave a false report about Ruhi Industries, said ASP (Hapur) Sarvesh Mishra.
The ASP said that the ARM was arrested after a case was registered against him in Dhaulana police station. “He was produced in court and sent to jail under judicial custody,” he said.
Thirteen labourers died and 19 others were injured following an explosion in the factory on June 4. Initial investigation revealed that the licence of the factory was taken for making electric equipment, but crackers were manufactured.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
