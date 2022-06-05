Hapur factory explosion: Key accused arrested, search on for others, say cops

One of the key accused in the explosion at a factory in Hapur of Uttar Pradesh that claimed at least 12 lives and injured 21 others was arrested on Sunday. Police said the accused Wasim had taken the factory on rent from its owner Dilshad Khan. Raids are being conducted to arrest Khan, said Hapur ASP Sarvesh Mishra.

An FIR was registered earlier in the day against the duo. The explosion had taken place at Ruhi Industries in Dhaulana area on Saturday.

Police said the factory had the licence to manufacture only electronic goods and an investigation is underway to ascertain how explosives reached there. Police suspect that crackers were being manufactured in the factory.

District magistrate Medha Roopam said factories in the area are being checked, and soon, the reality of the incident will come to the fore and strict action will be taken against the accused," she said.

At the time of the incident, there were around 30 people at the factory in UPSIDC Industrial Area in Dholana, around 80 km from the national capital, officials said.

The impact of the explosion was so intense that the roofs of some of the factories located in the vicinity were damaged. It took three hours for fire tenders to douse the blaze.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed grief over the loss of lives.

