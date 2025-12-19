Hapur man’s body exhumed 20 days after death as family alleges assault

Twenty days after his death under mysterious circumstances at a warehouse in Hyderabad, the body of a man from Hapur was exhumed on Thursday evening and sent for post-mortem examination following allegations by the family that he was assaulted at his workplace, officials said. The body being exhumed at a graveyard in Hapur. (Sourced)

Mohd Amjad, 32, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony on Bulandshahr Road in the Nagar Kotwali area of Hapur, worked as a checker at a betel nut (supari) warehouse in Hyderabad and died on November 28. The family buried the body after being assured that his pending salary would be paid and financial assistance provided.

However, the family lodged a complaint with Hapur superintendent of police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh on December 17, alleging that neither the pending salary nor the promised financial help had been given. Acting on the complaint, district authorities ordered the exhumation of the body and a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

In his complaint, the deceased’s brother, Ghalib Khan, said Amjad had been working in Hyderabad for nearly a decade. “The employer runs a large-scale betel nut business across the country, and Amjad was posted as a checker at the warehouse in Omasam Jalpatty, Hyderabad,” he said.

According to officials, the family alleged that on November 28, when a truck carrying betel nuts arrived at the warehouse, Amjad informed the owner that the consignment contained stolen material. Enraged, the warehouse owner and two of his associates allegedly assaulted Amjad, leading to his death.

The accused allegedly brought Amjad’s body to Hapur, claiming that he had been admitted to a hospital, and showed fake documents to mislead the family. When the family noticed multiple injury marks on the body, they were allegedly told that Amjad had been injured in a scuffle with someone else.

The accused also assured the family that Amjad’s pending salary would be cleared and financial assistance provided. However, when the family sought the promised payment on December 3, the accused allegedly reneged and instead accused Amjad of theft, officials said.

Following the complaint, district magistrate Abhishek Pandey ordered an inquiry on Wednesday. On Thursday, the body was exhumed in the presence of sub-divisional magistrate Ela Prakash, circle officer Varun Mishra and other officials. Mishra said further action would be taken based on the post-mortem report.