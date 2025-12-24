Harassment, conversion claims: KGMU suspends resident doctor, FIR lodged

A senior resident doctor at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) was suspended on Tuesday and barred from entering the campus after an FIR was registered against him under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Unlawful Religious Conversion Prohibition Act in connection with allegations of harassment and forced religious conversion of a female colleague, officials said. Representational image (Sourced)

The FIR has been lodged under BNS Section 69, which deals with sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means, BNS Section 89 for causing miscarriage without a woman’s consent, and BNS Section 351(1) related to criminal intimidation. Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Unlawful Religious Conversion Prohibition Act have also been invoked.

The action followed chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s telephonic conversation with the victim doctor on Monday evening, during which he assured her of a fair and impartial investigation. The state government has also sought a detailed report from the KGMU administration.

Officials identified the accused as Rameez Uddin Nayak, a postgraduate medical student at KGMU. The victim, a doctor enrolled in the same programme at the university, alleged that he was part of a group that subjected her to prolonged mental harassment and allegedly pressured her to change her religion.

Following the chief minister’s intervention, security arrangements were stepped up for the victim, with round-the-clock police protection deployed.

KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh said the suspension was based on the interim findings of the Vishaka Committee, constituted under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, which submitted its report to the university. He said the decision was taken to ensure that the accused did not influence the ongoing inquiry. Officials said preliminary findings indicated evidence against the accused.

The victim had allegedly attempted suicide on December 17 by consuming an overdose of medication in her hostel room and was admitted to the ICU at KGMU. The matter came to light on December 19 after her family reached Lucknow and approached the authorities.

The accused hails from Uttarakhand. The victim’s family has also alleged that he had earlier converted another woman and married her earlier this year, a claim that is under investigation.

On Monday, the victim appeared before the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission along with her father and met vice-chairperson Aparna Yadav. “I was repeatedly harassed, and I am scared,” she told the commission.

The accused appeared before the internal inquiry committee on Monday after initially avoiding summons. His leave application citing illness was rejected. He later appeared along with his father, also a resident doctor, denied the allegations and claimed that he was unmarried. The committee has asked him to submit an affidavit in this regard.

Police said further action would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation and the institutional inquiry.