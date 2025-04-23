Hard work pays off: Many from U.P. crack civil service exam 2024

Like previous years, several Uttar Pradesh students have cracked civil service examination this year too. The result of the Civil Services Examination 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was declared on Tuesday. The result of the Civil Services Examination 2024 conducted by UPSC was declared on April 22. (For Representation)

While Prayagraj’s Shakti Dubey topped the exam, Kannuaj’s Mayank Tripathi scored AIR 10 in his third attempt. “Last year, I got 373rd rank and got into Indian Revenue Services. I am still undergoing training in Nagpur,” he said.

His father Prabhat Kumar Tripathi is working as an account at the DM’s office in Kannauj and mother Archana Tripathi is a homemaker.

Other successful candidates from Uttar Pradesh include Prayagraj’s Abhi Jain who bagged AIR 34 and Aastha Singh of Jaunpur who secured 61st rank.

Lucknow University alumna Kumud Mishra got AIR 69. This was her second attempt. Last year, she bagged AIR 259 and had joined the Indian Revenue Service. She later took leave to prepare for the exam.

“I was unable to access my result for a long time as the website got hanged. I started receiving congratulatory phone calls but was unable to respond because till that point of time I was not able to check my scoresheet. It was a thrilling experience to score AIR under 100. Truly delighted and overjoyed as my childhood dream to become an IAS officer has finally come true,” said Kumud while sporting a big smile.

“To improve my ranking, I prepared hard. I did not set any timeframe as to how many hours I should study in a day. I had made it a point that before the end of the day, I must cover these many topics irrespective of number of hours. Previous experience helped me a lot. In UPSC, political science was my optional paper,” said Kumud who graduated from LU in humanities in 2023.

Kumud did her Class 12 from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Lucknow Cantt. “My father (DS Mishra) and mother (Indu Devi) motivated me to give my best. It was their support that helped me prepare in a better way. My area of interest is traditional Japanese art, Origami. Best from waste also fascinates me because it gives new wings to a creative mind,” she said.

Among others from the state who cracked the prestigious exam are Lucknow’s Aman Tiwari who got AIR 74 and Prashant Singh, also from the state capital, who secured AIR 102. He graduated from Delhi University.

“This was my fourth attempt and from personal experience, I would like to say that candidates preparing for UPSC should remain mentally strong because a few failures may dishearten and make you weak. It is important to remain focused and prepare hard as there is nothing impossible in life if you are determined to achieve,” Prashant said.

“I did not clear the exam in first two attempts. In my third attempt, I was called for interview but could not clear it. But I did not give up despite repeated failures and continued to prepare. Finally, I cracked it only to prove that the old saying ‘failure is a stepping stone to success’ is right,” said an overjoyed Prashant who did his Class 12 from City Montessori School.

His father Sushil Kumar, a PCS officer, and mother Kanak Lata Singh, a homemaker, along with two sisters kept on reminding him that he has the potential to crack country’s one of the toughest examinations.

Lucknow’s Rajat Singh (AIR 132), who graduated from IIT Roorkee, cleared the civil service exam in his fourth attempt. In 2022, he cleared UPSC and joined Indian Railway Services. “I am very happy to clear this exam,” he said. His father RK Singh is district forest officer posted in Auraiya and mother Pratima Singh is a homemaker.

Aditi Dubey (AIR 180) of Lakhimpur Kheri brought laurels to the city. She is the daughter of senior clerk posted in Lakhimpur Kheri police office.

Anushree Sachan (AIR 220) who also qualified for the IAS pursued B Tech in chemistry from IIT Mumbai. She cleared the exam in her fourth attempt with chemistry as optional subject. Anushree’s father is an engineer with BSNL and her mother is homemaker. Another successful candidate Rajat Singh of CMS Gomti Nagar campus I too was delighted to crack the exam.

Anandya Pandey (AIR 271) is from Ballia but he studied in Prayagraj. Moradabad Additional SP Subhash Chandra Gangwar’s son Srajit Kumar (AIR 277) and Shambhavi Tiwari (AIR 445) from Banda are other candidates from Uttar Pradesh who have cracked the civil service exam.