Hardoi: 6 killed as car returning from wedding falls into pit

At least six people, including three members of a family, died and seven others were injured when a speeding car lost control and fell into a roadside pit while returning from a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district. The accident occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, nearly 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, near Bhuppa Purwa turn, police said. The vehicle, carrying 13 people, was part of a wedding procession returning from Kusuma village in the Majhila police station area. (Sourced)

Hardoi circle officer (CO) Shahabad, Anuj Mishra, confirmed the deaths of Jitendra, 28, his brother Akash, 24, and Jitendra’s son Siddharth, 6, who was a Class 2 student at Shankar Lal Bal Vidya Mandir. The three were part of a group returning home after attending the wedding of their neighbour Neeraj.

Three other deceased, Ramu, 35, Udayveer, 23, and Johri, 40, also belonged to the same village. Jitendra and Akash worked under a fishing contractor, he added.

The vehicle, carrying 13 people, was part of a wedding procession returning from Kusuma village in the Majhila police station area. It lost control while negotiating a turn, overturned 3-4 times, and rolled into a 10-foot-deep roadside ditch. The impact was so strong that several passengers were thrown out of the vehicle, while others remained trapped inside, a police official informed on Saturday.

Police said the group had left for the wedding at 6 pm and was returning home when the accident occurred just 10 km from the wedding venue. “Around 10 minutes after the crash, one of the injured regained consciousness and alerted family members and police.”

The victims were taken to the Shahabad Community Health Centre, where five were declared dead on arrival. One more succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle was overspeeding and lost control during a sharp turn.