Harmony Park in Lucknow: treat to the eyes, music to the ears!

Lucknow, known for its heritage monuments and parks, has gained another gem. Following the UP Darshan Park and Dinosaur Park at Janeshwar Mishra Park, it now boasts of a sprawling Harmony Park near IT City. This park features captivating installations that not only play music, but are also crafted from recycled waste, all centered around a harmonious theme. Harmony Park near Near IT City, Ahmamau in Lucknow(Deepak Gupta/HT)

On UP Diwas, we highlight this recent addition to the city that is already attracting visitors.

Harmony Park near Near IT City, Ahmamau in Lucknow(Deep Saxena/HT)

In sync

Step inside the park, and you’ll be immediately drawn to the sounds of instruments played by visitors on various installations.

“The park features around 80 installations, including 53 musical instruments. It transforms industrial scrap — discarded pipes, automotive parts, and metal waste – into vibrant, playable creations,” explains Ztech India Limited project coordinator Bhupendra Pratap Singh. “Visitors can strike, strum, and explore instruments like the Recycled Rhythm Drum Circle and the Sonic Sculpture Garden,” he adds.

It has been developed through a public-private partnership between the Lucknow Development Authority and Ztech India Limited.

Dil hai musical!

Harmony Park near Near IT City, Ahmamau in Lucknow

The park showcases artistic landscaping, seamlessly blending natural beauty with human creativity. Sculptures of dancers, musicians, and instruments, crafted from old machinery and automobile parts, not only add a rustic charm but also invite visitors to play the real instruments placed throughout the park.

As visitors play instruments like hand drums (djembes), copper tubes, air beaters, and the Marigold Ensemble, electronic information tabs provide details about each instrument. The colourful tiles made from recycled plastic play the sargam (notes) with each tab.

Harmony Park near IT City(Deep Saxena/HT)

Zaman Hussain, a visitor from Mumbai who was at the park with his friends (all management students), says, “I returned to Lucknow after a year and was pleasantly surprised by the addition of multiple parks to the city’s list of favourite spots. Since I love music, visiting the Harmony Park topped my list. I absolutely loved how the best of the musi-cal world has been interwoven into the park’s premises.”

For the love of live music

The park’s amphitheatre is its most sought-after space. It serves as a venue for musical performances, cultural events, and workshops, providing a platform for local artistes to showcase their talent.

“We plan to host more such performances in the future. Schools and educators can utilise this serene setting for workshops, discussions, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) activities related to the park’s sustainable infrastructure,” says Suraj Sharma, an official from the park.

Catch it live:

What: Harmony Park

Where: Near IT City, Ahmamau

When: Opens daily, 11am-10pm

Ticket: ₹30-50 (weekdays), ₹50-100 (weekend)