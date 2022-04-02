Home / Cities / Lucknow News / HAT set to resume 183-year-old ‘iftaar’ tradition after Covid break
lucknow news

HAT set to resume 183-year-old ‘iftaar’ tradition after Covid break

Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT) officials said as a part of the tradition, it used to distribute ‘iftaar’ among 1,350 ‘rozedaars’ in 13 mosques of the city during the holy month of Ramzan
Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT) officials said the tradition of iftaar was not followed in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic (Pic for representation)
Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT) officials said the tradition of iftaar was not followed in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic (Pic for representation)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 09:33 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

After a break of two years due to the Covid pandemic, the Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT) is all set to resume its 183-year-old tradition of distributing ‘iftaar’ among 1,350 ‘rozedaars’ during the holy month of Ramzan.

‘Iftaar’ is the meal taken by Muslims at sundown to break the daily fast during Ramzan and ‘rozedaars’ are the people who fast.

“We are ready to resume the ‘iftaar’,” said KP Singh, additional district magistrate (ADM-East) and secretary of HAT while confirming the development.

HAT officials said as a part of the tradition, which is as old as the trust (the trust was formed in 1839), HAT used to distribute ‘iftaar’ among 1,350 ‘rozedaars’ in 13 mosques of the city.

Officials said that Muhammad Ali Shah, the third king of Awadh, formed the trust in 1839 at the cost of 12 lakh to carry out religious practices on the occasions like Muharram and Ramzan.

“Since then, the trust has never failed to do things for which it was formed -- be it distribution of ‘tabarrukh’(sacred offering) among the royal families during Muharram or distribution of ‘iftaar’ among rozedaars,” said Habibul Hasan, a senior official of HAT.

The officials said the tradition was not followed in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. “It was for the first time that ‘iftaar’ was not distributed in mosques,” an official said. “This never happened earlier, not even during the upheaval following Independence or during the massive Gomti floods of 1960 that engulfed almost the entire Old City area,” the officials added. They said in the ‘iftaar’, nine different types of food items will be served.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Bommai government in Karnataka, primarily Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, has been accused of taking 40% commission from contractors on government tenders.

    What is the ‘40% Commission’ charge against Bommai govt

    During his two-day visit to Karnataka, Congress minister Rahul Gandhi gave the '40% commission minister' remark, saying that the Karnataka government is 'the most corrupt'. What is the '40% commission' allegation? The 40% commission remark was in reference to the allegations made by the Karnataka State Contractors Association that government officials, Karnataka BJP MLAs, and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa demand 40% commission or bribe from contractors for every project.

  • Devotees at the Badi Devkali temple in Ayodhya on the first day of Navratri on Saturday. (Ravinder Singh/HH)

    Navratri: After two years, devotees throng temples in Ayodhya

    After two years, temples in Ayodhya witnessed a huge turnout of devotees on the first day of Navratri on Saturday with Covid-19 cases ebbing. There were no large-scale Navratri celebrations in Ayodhya in 2020 and 2021 due to the state government's Covid -19 restrictions. The nine-day Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri dedicated to nine forms of goddess Durga began on Saturday and will end on April 10.

  • The prosecution has alleged that Sharma, who was out on bail, was a victim of gang rivalry and an organized crime syndicate headed by Rajan. (AFP)

    MCOCA charges dropped against Chhota Rajan in 1999 murder case

    Mumbai: Twenty three years after the murder of an alleged member of the Dawood gang, Anil Sharma, the special court has held that the key accused gangster Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan cannot be prosecuted under the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for want of prosecution sanction. The special MCOCA court has dropped stringent charges against the Rajan gang and transferred the case to the regular court for trial.

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at launch of a campaign aimed at controlling communicable diseases in Siddharthnagar. (HT PHOTO)

    Uttar Pradesh successful in eradicating encephalitis: Yogi Adityanath

    Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government has been successful in “eradicating” encephalitis in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath was speaking at the launch of a campaign aimed at controlling communicable diseases in Siddharthnagar. Yogi Adityanath said encephalitis used to be a “curse” for eastern Uttar Pradesh. “We have been successful in eradicating it (encephalitis) completely. Our forefathers used to say that prevention is more important than cure,” Yogi Adityanath added.

  • Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao (in the centre) resigns. (Source: Bhaskar Rao Twitter)

    Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner quits, likely to join AAP

    The Karnataka government has accepted Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Bhaskar Rao's resignation on Friday. Bhaskar Rao had handed in a voluntary retirement notice based on personal grounds to also the Karnataka Chief Secretary, IAS officer P Ravi Kumar, in September last year. The Indian Express reported that Rao is likely to join politics next, and contest from the Bangalore South region in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out