Hathras case: High court fixes December 16 for next hearing

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has fixed December 16 for the next hearing in the Hathras gang rape and murder case even as murder victim’s family on Monday reiterated its request for relocation to Noida from a Hathras village, besides a house and a job to a family member, said advocate Seema Khushwaha, who is representing the victim’s family in court.

But the state government has offered to relocate the family elsewhere in Hathras city itself and give them a house there, Khushwaha added.

A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspreet Singh, after hearing the case on November 25 and 26, had reserved the order for November 29. The bench on Monday fixed December 16 as the next date of hearing and passing an order.

“The high court was to deliver an order in the case today but it has fixed December 16 as the next date for hearing and passing an order,” Khushwaha said.

“We will wait for the high court’s order and the state government’s stand on the issue. Thereafter, any further decision will be taken,” Khushwaha said.

On September 14, 2020, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped by four persons in Hathras district when she had gone to the fields to collect cattle fodder. She was partially paralysed in the attack.

As her condition deteriorated, she was moved to New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 28 and died in the early hours of September 29.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court took suo motu cognizance of the incident on October 1, 2020.