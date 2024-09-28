Hathras murder: Police set to act against school management for violation of norms

The Hathras police are set to act against the management of the DL Public School for violation of terms and conditions prescribed for running the institution, an official said. The school did not have permission to run a hostel in the village, the police official added. The boy was an inmate of DL Public School’s hostel in Rasgawan village under the Sahpau police station limits of Hathras. (For Representation)

Superintendent of police, Hathras, Nipun Agarwal on Friday evening said the basic shiksha adhikari (basic education officer) was in process of filing a complaint on the basis of which a case will be registered under relevant sections.

“The school, now closed, was not having sanction to have residential facilities for students. The school is found violating various terms and conditions of affiliation. Legal action will be taken against the school management after the case is registered,” Agarwal said.

The boy was an inmate of DL Public School’s hostel in Rasgawan village under the Sahpau police station limits of Hathras. He was resident of Tursen village, six kilometres from the school.

HOW POLICE GOT CLUES ABOUT OCCULT PRACTICES

Investigating the case after the 11-year-old boy’s body was recovered on September 23, the Hathras police got clues about occult practices at DL Public School in Hathras after they found a doll and a horseshoe tied to the grill of the school’s main gate.

It is learnt that Jasodhan Singh, father of the school manager, now in police custody, used to practise occult at a small room in the school’s backyard.

Hathras police later recovered similar material from a room close to tubewell where the accused had planned to perform the sacrifice of the child for the prosperity of the school which was otherwise facing financial constraints.