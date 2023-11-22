HC bench demand:West UP lawyers plan ‘Delhi March’ next month

MEERUT Lawyers of 22 districts of western UP plan to intensify their movement for a bench of the Allahabad high court in western UP and stage a ‘Delhi March’ next month. Lawyers of 22 districts of western UP have been demanding the bench for the past four decades (Pic for representation)

The office-bearers of Western UP High Court Bench Establishment Movement from 22 districts of western UP gathered in Moradabad last week to discuss the issue. Ex -convenor of the movement Sachin Choudhary said that it was decided in the meeting that a protest would be launched in Delhi. He said “It was decided to stage ‘ Delhi March’ to mount pressure on the government for establishing the bench in western UP.”

Choudhary said that the final decision about the date of the march would be decided in the forthcoming meeting of the movement in Bijnor on December 16.

Lawyers of 22 districts of western UP have been demanding the bench for the past four decades. Choudhary said that lawyers intensified their movement ahead of parliamentary and assembly elections in the hope of getting their demand fulfilled, but nothing had happened so far.

The logic behind the demand is that Allahabad is situated more than 700 kms from different districts of western UP, which causes heavy financial burden on litigants and takes up their lot of time. A bench of the high court in western UP will help in providing justice to them in their native region.