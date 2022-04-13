HC questions CSC about interview of govt advocates by law department
The Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court on Wednesday questioned the chief standing counsel (CSC) of the state government about the interview of government advocates being conducted by the UP law department.
A division bench headed by Justice DK Upadhyay summoned CSC JK Sinha to the court.
Earlier, the court took note of the issue after Amrendra Nath Tripathi, general secretary of Oudh Bar Association, mentioned the interview of lawyers being conducted by the state’s law department.
Tripathi raised serious objection to the interview process, pointing out that the law department was not authorised to interview government advocates.
Justice Upadhyay asked the CSC about the interview. The court room and even the corridor were packed with lawyers during the court proceedings.
“The court pointed out that state law department was not authorised to interview government advocates,” Tripathi said. Only the office of advocate general (AG) is authorised to interview government advocates, Tripathi added. After hearing the issue the court reserved its order.
It may be pointed out that the office of principal secretary (law and legal remembrancer), UP law department, had summoned government advocates on Tuesday for interview at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow.
The state government is in the process of appointing a new advocate general as the incumbent AG Raghvendra Singh has resigned.
On Wednesday, the issue became a raging topic of discussion among lawyers in the high court.
-
EIB team calls on UP chief secretary, discusses Metro projects
A European Investment Bank delegation, led by Catherine Ashton, called on chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and discussed the ongoing Metro rail projects in the state, on Wednesday. Metro, he added, was convenient, affordable, quick and an environment-friendly mode of transport that had changed the image of cities. The CS told the delegation that the state government was committed to completing all the Metro projects on time.
-
After HC order, Bihar’s anti-pollution body seeks list of liquor destruction sites
Following the Patna High a court order, Bihar State Pollution Control Board has sought the list of sites in dry Bihar from the excise department where stocks of illicit liquor seized by the law enforcing agencies have been destroyed as per the provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.
-
UP health minister calls for donation of unused medicines for benefit of needy
Health and medical education minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the renovated orthopaedic emergency wing and launched an app of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, on Wednesday. Also, an MoU was signed between the RMLIMS and Power Finance Corporation, New Delhi, under its CSR activity, for the launch of cancer detection and awareness van on Wednesday. In his address, Pathak suggested that people donate unused medicines to the institute.
-
Non-BJP parties to seek paper ballot in place of EVMs: Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has claimed that opposition political parties were coming together to initiate a campaign against use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was using EVMs to “steal votes”. Nath said that no developed country including USA, Japan and European countries use EVMs. Nath said they have completed research to strengthen the case against the BJP for stealing votes from EVM.
-
Engineering student knifed to death on college campus in Meerut
A group of students stabbed and killed a student of mechanical engineering, in full public glare, inside the Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology, on Wednesday. SP, rural, Keshav Mishra further said that prima facie it seems that the incident was a fallout of animosity between two groups of students in the college. “They had an altercation on Tuesday, and thereafter, rival group members stabbed Nikhil Choudhary to death inside the college campus on Wednesday,” said Mishra.
