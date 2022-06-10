HC reserves order on PIL seeking survey of structure in Gyanvapi
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday completed hearing and reserved the order on the PIL requesting survey of the structure found in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque complex by a committee headed by a sitting or retired judge of the Supreme Court or the high court to ascertain what it is.
The court fixed June 13 as the next date to deliver the order.
Seven people had filed the PIL in high court requesting to ascertain whether the structure found in Gyanvapi is a ‘Shivling’, as claimed by Hindus or a fountain, as claimed by Muslims.
Advocate Ashok Pandey filed the PIL in high court on behalf of these petitioners. A division bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Subhash Vidhyarthi heard the PIL on Friday.
The lawyer representing the Centre opposed the petition, stating that the case was already being heard in a Varanasi court.
Among the seven petitioners, Mahant Balak Das, Sudhir Singh, Markenday Tewari and Rajiv Rai are from Varanasi while Ravi Mishra and Atul Kumar are from Lucknow. One Shivendra Pratap Singh is from Mumbai.
Last month, senior judge (civil division), Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, had ordered survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The civil court appointed a court commissioner for the survey and videography of the Gyanvapi mosque.
In the report submitted to the court, it was stated that a ‘Shivling’ had been found in the ‘wazukhana’ in the mosque complex.
Acting on the report, the court ordered district magistrate, Varanasi, to seal the ‘wazukhana’ and prohibit entry of any person.
The court also stated that the district magistrate, commissioner of police and commandant, Central Reserve Police Force, Varanasi, will be responsible for the security of the sealed area.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics