HC upholds death penalty to man for killing wife, three kids, two neighbours

Updated on Sep 06, 2022 11:54 PM IST

The bench observed that the accused is menace to society who committed the murders in a gruesome, merciless and brutal manner.

ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence awarded to a man by the trial court for brutally killing his wife, three children and two neighbours.

A bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Saroj Yadav on Tuesday observed that the accused Sarvan, who hails from Lucknow, is menace to the society who committed the murders in gruesome, merciless and brutal manner.

The judges said the this was a ‘rarest of the rare’ case and justified the award of death punishment to the convict/appellant, Sarvan.

“The above conduct, attitude and manner in which the murders of four persons of his family and two neighbours were committed by convict/appellant Sarvan shows that he is a menace to the society, and if he is not awarded the death penalty, then others members of the society may not be safe.”

The bench called the incident extremely revolting. “He slayed six lives to quench his thirst. The entire incident is extremely revolting and shocks the collective conscience of the community. Murders were committed in gruesome, merciless and brutal manner.”

The court also observed that there was no chance of Sravan’s rehabilitation or reformation and no leniency in imposing the punishment was called for.

“In the circumstances, we are of the view that the death punishment imposed upon convict/appellant Sarvan for the offence under Sections 302, 323 and 201 IPC is liable to be confirmed,” said the court.

The case

Sarvan, a resident of Mohanlalganj in Lucknow, had on April 25, 2009 murdered his wife Santoshi and three children with an axe after a dispute over his illicit relationship with his sister-in-law, Suman.

Sarvan also hacked to death two of his neighbours when they tried to save Santoshi and the children. The Lucknow trial court on August 29, 2017 had awarded death sentence to Sarvan.

The trial court had also awarded four years of prison term to Suman, who is at present on bail.

The high court also confirmed the prison term awarded to Suman, and ordered her arrest.

