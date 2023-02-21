Health care services under BJP govt ‘as good as dead’: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took pot shots at the state government over health care services in UP, claiming “they are as good as dead.”

No one in the government has time or inclination to pay attention to the “worsened condition” of hospitals, he said in a statement issued by the party. Yadav is also the leader of the opposition in UP assembly.

“The government is busy probing who pilfered flowerpots that were lined up along the roads in Lucknow recently to welcome G-20 guests. They have no time to pay attention to the non-availability of 108 and 102 ambulances, hospitals facing shortage of doctors, and doctors busy in private practice instead of attending OPDs,” he claimed.

“Even the state health minister seems to have given up and now has stopped inspections and issuing orders,” added the SP chief.

He said doctors in a Ghaziabad hospital are attending to patients in candlelight for last five days and the government’s administration is sitting idle.

“During an emergency case in a hospital in Ayodhya, doctors connected a patient to an empty oxygen cylinder. The attending nurse changed the cylinder twice after anger expressed by the patient’s family, but even those two cylinders were empty. Playing with lives of patients is commonplace in the BJP government,” alleged Yadav.

“Emergency services even in Lucknow’s Lohia hospital and SGPPGI are not short of a mockery, leave alone the other towns of UP. Patients suffer for hours before they get attention…they don’t get admitted easily,” he said, claiming that health care services were good during the Samajwadi Party’s government.