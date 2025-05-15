Menu Explore
Heatwave to persist in Lko, rain expected in 3 days

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 15, 2025 08:59 PM IST

After charting 42.4° C on Thursday, with loo making its presence felt in the state capital, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Prayagraj

Friday is going to be hot in Lucknow with the maximum temperature expected to hit 44 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department’s forecast read.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Scientists at the IMD also forecast rain in certain parts of the state, in three days’ time, even though temperatures have climbed to heatwave-like conditions in many districts, particularly in the East.

Regarding the possibility of rain in the capital, a Met office official said, “It is possible that Lucknow will also get light showers, but a stronger confirmation on this can only be given after judging the weather conditions over the next two days.”

After charting 42.4° C on Thursday, with loo making its presence felt in the capital, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Prayagraj with 44.4° C. The IMD’s forecast for Lucknow on Friday predicts the maximum and minimum temperatures to be 44° C and 27° C, respectively, in Lucknow.

Senior scientist at IMD Lucknow, Mohd Danish explained these rising temperatures. “This heatwave is the result of warm Westerlies blowing in from the Rajasthan region. The heat is more intense this time around as the skies are clear with no rain clouds, resulting in higher maximum and minimum temperatures in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Once these Westerlies pass over, in the next two or three days, the temperature is likely to drop marginally again, as parts of Eastern UP will get rain as well.

