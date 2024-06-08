Heatwave unrelenting, Jhansi hottest in India @ 45.8 deg C

LUCKNOW: A day after the thunderstorm in Lucknow, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert of heat wave (loo) very likely at isolated places on June 8 and 9 and heat wave to severe heat wave on June 10 and 11 in both west and east UP. Forecast for UP is most likely dry weather . Jhansi was hottest not only in UP but in the country at 45.8 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees above normal. (Pic for representation)

During the last 24 hours, night temperature increased significantly in Lucknow division. A marked increase was also observed in Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Bareilly, Jhansi, Agra and Meerut divisions. No major change was observed in the remaining divisions. Night temperature was above normal (+1.6 degrees C to +3.0 degrees C) in Jhansi, Agra divisions and normal (-1.5 degrees C to +1.5 degrees C) in the rest of the divisions.

The highest minimum temperature in the state was recorded in Jhansi at 31.4 degrees Celsius and the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Najibabad at 23.0 degrees C.

Jhansi was hottest not only in UP but in the country at 45.8 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees above normal. The situation was no better in Prayagraj where the temperature was 45.3 degrees C, 4.4 degrees above normal and Kanpur (IAF) faced 45.1 degrees Celsius temperature. Taj city Agra and Orai sizzled at 44.4, Hamirpur 44.2, Varanasi (airport) 44, Kanpur city and Varanasi (BHU) at 43.6 degrees celsius.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow was recorded at 42 and 27.5 degrees Celsius. Forecast for Lucknow is mainly clear sky with day and night temperature around 43 degrees C and 30 degrees Celsius respectively.

Power, water crises in Lucknow

The surge in temperatures has led to an unprecedented demand for electricity in Lucknow, straining the power infrastructure and causing widespread power outages. Water shortage is forcing residents to travel long distances . Various areas in Lucknow, including Indiranagar, Khadra, Sitapur Road, Chinhat, Aminabad, and Bazar Khala are experiencing power problems.

Roli Sharma, 29, housewife said, “After the first downpour the other night, humidity has significantly increased, making it really difficult to step out for necessities during the day. The weather right now is extremely sticky and dehydrating.”

Harsh Arora, 34, corporate employee said, “Power cuts especially in the Gomti Nagar area, are becoming extremely frequent, especially at night.”