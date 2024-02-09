Heavy vehicles, 4-wheelers banned from Lucknow’s Mawaiya ROB

As the road under the Mawaiya railway over bridge (ROB) undergoes repair, the movement of heavy vehicles, including four-wheelers, has been barred on it. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Four-wheelers going from Mawaiya and Charbagh towards Alambagh will be able to go to Alambagh from KKC via Kunwar Jagdish Chandra Marg, Cantonment. Similarly, four-wheelers coming from Alambagh and Avadh intersection towards Charbagh via Mawaiya will be able to reach their destination via Tedhi Pulia, Alambagh via Fateh Ali Talab,” read a statement by the Lucknow traffic police.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

In the first phase, two-thirds of the route under Mawaiya ROB was open for traffic while the remaining third underwent repairs. However, now, only one-third of the road’s width is available for traffic due to the second phase repair work on two-thirds of the road.

“As a result, even with the implementation of a one-way traffic rule, locals are hampering traffic flow. There is constant foot and motorbike traffic, which is contributing to traffic congestion,” said the press note.

Green corridor traffic diversions

Traffic from IIM Bhitauli to Kudia Ghat has been diverted as a divider is being built on the road under the Green Corridor Scheme. The diversion will remain in place from February 9 to 29.

“Traffic from Gau Ghat via Kudia Ghat has been diverted towards Koneshwar, Balaganj, Thakurganj. Similarly, no traffic will be able to go through Gau Ghat using the road on the dam. Rather, this traffic will be able to go from Gau Ghat towards Kudia Ghat via Balaganj, Thakurganj, Koneshwar,” read the Lucknow traffic police press note.

Traffic closed near 1090 crossing

Traffic near 1090 crossing has been restricted due to the repair work of sewage under the ‘One City One Operator Scheme’. The traffic diversion will remain effective from February 2 to 19.

“Traffic at 1090 will be completely restricted between the intersection and the Samajik Prateek Sthal as vehicles will not be able to go towards Ambedkar Park. Instead, it will be diverted via Ambedkar Udyan intersection, passing in front of Taj Hotel,” said deputy commissioner of police, traffic, in a release.