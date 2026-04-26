Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was an important pillar of Indian politics, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid homage to former Chief Minister the late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his birth anniversary and offered floral tributes at his statue at Yojana Bhawan in the state capital. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath pays homage on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna, in Lucknow on Saturday. (@myogiadityanath/ANI Photo)

“Bahugunaji was an important pillar of Indian politics. He had his own vision regarding the development of Uttar Pradesh, which can still be felt effectively being implemented on the ground. His contribution to the nation during his long political and public life has been remarkable and serves as an inspiration for the present generation,” Adityanath said.

Bahuguna was born on April 25, 1919, in Pauri Garhwal district of the then Uttar Pradesh, now Uttarakhand. After receiving his early education in his village, he moved to Prayagraj (then Allahabad) for higher education. From 1942 to 1946, he actively participated in the Quit India Movement on the call of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, due to which the British government also imprisoned him.

“Bahugunaji made a strong impression as a prominent student leader at Allahabad University. He remained actively involved in the freedom movement of the country. After independence, in the first general elections of 1952, he became a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the first time. He also got the opportunity to serve as a minister in the state government. His services as a minister of various departments and as chief minister in Uttar Pradesh were commendable,” Adityanath added.

Bahuguna took oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in November 1973 in a Congress-led government and remained in office till November 1975.