Heritage Walk Project: Specialised walks to be launched in key tourist hubs

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch an upgraded version of its Heritage Walk Project, aimed at enhancing the state’s appeal among tourists. This initiative will offer visitors an opportunity to explore Uttar Pradesh’s rich historical, cultural, religious, and natural heritage. Through a series of specialised walking tours, the project will provide deeper insights into the state’s iconic destinations. The Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

The project will also cater to corporate groups, embassies, public sector enterprises, educational institutions, and individual tourists with customised tours based on specific interests and preferences.

The Uttar Pradesh tourism department plans to introduce six distinct types of tours: heritage walks, food & cuisine walks, handicrafts walks, eco-tourism walks, bird watching walks, and customised historical walks.

The tourism department is currently working with tour operators, travel agencies, and hotels to implement the project efficiently. Once the routes and details are finalised, tourists will be able to book these specialised tours online via the UP tourism department’s website and mobile app.

Key tourist cities such as Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Bhadohi, and others will feature these tours, covering significant historical landmarks, cultural sites, and local attractions.

In Lucknow, tourists can explore famous sites like Bada Imambara, Rumi Darwaza, and British Residency. Varanasi’s Ramnagar Fort Circuit, along with the forts in Bundelkhand and the monuments of Agra and Fatehpur Sikri, will also be part of the tour routes.

Food lovers can enjoy dedicated culinary tours through Lucknow’s Aminabad and Chowk areas, renowned for their street food, and Varanasi’s Kachori Gali and sweet shops. The tours will also showcase Bhadohi’s carpet-weaving industry, Firozabad’s glassware factories, and Lucknow’s Chikankari embroidery, offering visitors a unique opportunity to discover the region’s crafts.

For nature enthusiasts, eco-tourism walks will be offered at Dudhwa National Park, Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary, Sur Sarovar Bird Sanctuary near Agra, and eco-tourism spots in the Vindhya and Bundelkhand regions.