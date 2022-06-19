Heroin worth 1.5 cr seized in Barabanki, three drug peddlers held

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Lucknow on Saturday seized around 348 grams of heroin worth Rs.1.5 crore in international market from two drug peddlers in Barabanki. The team also recovered Rs.3,73,100 cash from them.

Another drug peddler involved in the racket was later arrested on their revelation.

A senior NCB official said the two arrested accused have been identified as Mohammed Sagir of Bahraich and Mohammed Alam of Barabanki. They were arrested with the heroin while they were commuting in a car under Barabanki city kotwali limits.

The official said one of the accused revealed during rigorous interrogation that the seized heroin was supplied by one Mohammed Atif of Barabanki. Thereafter, all out efforts were made to trace the said supplier and subsequently, he was apprehended by the NCB team. The investigation is under way.

Earlier on June 15, the team of NCB Lucknow had seized 14,352 capsules of Tramadol, (a psychotropic substance banned under NDPS Act, 1985) which were lying in a dilapidated store in Varanasi.

Meanwhile, in an endeavour to make a drug free society and to fulfil the vision envisaged by union home minister Amit Shah, various events are being organised by NCB Lucknow zonal unit under the “Nashe Se Azadi” campaign that started from June 12 and will conclude on June 26.