Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hindu youths should marry latest by age of 25: VHP adopts resolution

ByKenneth John, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Feb 07, 2025 10:37 PM IST

Population imbalance, drug addiction and live-in relationships also figure in Parishad’s Central Board of Trustees meeting that began at Mahakumbh on Feb 7

Claiming delayed marriage among Hindus as one of the reasons for ‘decreasing Hindu population’, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has given a nationwide call that both young Hindu men and women should get married latest by the age of 25 as it was a necessity today.

VHP’s Central Board of Trustees meeting underway in Parishad’s camp in Sector 18 of Mahakumbh Nagar on Feb 7. (Sourced)
VHP’s Central Board of Trustees meeting underway in Parishad’s camp in Sector 18 of Mahakumbh Nagar on Feb 7. (Sourced)

A resolution in this regard was passed in the second session on first day of three-day VHP’s Central Board of Trustees meeting at parishad’s camp in Sector 18 of Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday, said VHP joint general secretary Dr Surendra Jain.

National spokesperson for VHP Vinod Bansal said, “As per Vedic principles, 25 is the the right age for entering ‘Grihastha Ashram’ (family life) and hence the resolution to appeal to the youth, be they males or females, to get married by that age was passed.”

The VHP also said that the young Hindu men and women should come forward to check what it termed ‘population imbalance’ in the country by increasing Hindu population. Dr Jain said ‘population imbalance’ was proving fatal for the existence of Hindu society as declining Hindu count could spell trouble.

“The situation would cast multidimensional effect. Hindus are identity of this country. If the number of Hindus decreases, it would certainly result in crisis over the identity and existence of the country. To check this situation, Hindu youths will have to come forward,” he added.

Dr Jain also claimed that many scientific studies have proved that for all-round development of children, two or three children in every family was necessary. During the session, discussion were also held over disintegration of Hindu families, live-in relationships, increasing drug addiction among Hindu youths.

The resolution said due to the lack of Hindu values, institution of family was also under threat. The increasing influence of western materialism, urban naxal conspiracy and global corporate groups were making Hindu youths confused through entertainment, media and advertisements. Due to this, extramarital affairs and live-in relationships were also increasing in Hindu society, the resolution said.

The VHP also expressed concern over rising drug addiction in the country, saying over 16 crore people were drug addicts and appealed to Hindu youths to stay away from it and cooperate with Bajrang Dal, Durga Vahini and other organisations to make their educational institutions, city and state drug-free.

Parishad’s USA unit president Tejal Shah said Hinduism was fast gaining mass acceptance in America with each passing day more and more non-Hindu Americans were accepting the religion.

Similarly, R Bhandari, VHP’s chief of Canada branch said the world was accepting Hindu religion as in the West, family values had deteriorated. Around 300 trustee members and heads of VHP units in different countries participated in the meet.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On