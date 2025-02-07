Hindu youths should marry latest by age of 25: VHP adopts resolution

Claiming delayed marriage among Hindus as one of the reasons for ‘decreasing Hindu population’, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has given a nationwide call that both young Hindu men and women should get married latest by the age of 25 as it was a necessity today. VHP’s Central Board of Trustees meeting underway in Parishad’s camp in Sector 18 of Mahakumbh Nagar on Feb 7. (Sourced)

A resolution in this regard was passed in the second session on first day of three-day VHP’s Central Board of Trustees meeting at parishad’s camp in Sector 18 of Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday, said VHP joint general secretary Dr Surendra Jain.

National spokesperson for VHP Vinod Bansal said, “As per Vedic principles, 25 is the the right age for entering ‘Grihastha Ashram’ (family life) and hence the resolution to appeal to the youth, be they males or females, to get married by that age was passed.”

The VHP also said that the young Hindu men and women should come forward to check what it termed ‘population imbalance’ in the country by increasing Hindu population. Dr Jain said ‘population imbalance’ was proving fatal for the existence of Hindu society as declining Hindu count could spell trouble.

“The situation would cast multidimensional effect. Hindus are identity of this country. If the number of Hindus decreases, it would certainly result in crisis over the identity and existence of the country. To check this situation, Hindu youths will have to come forward,” he added.

Dr Jain also claimed that many scientific studies have proved that for all-round development of children, two or three children in every family was necessary. During the session, discussion were also held over disintegration of Hindu families, live-in relationships, increasing drug addiction among Hindu youths.

The resolution said due to the lack of Hindu values, institution of family was also under threat. The increasing influence of western materialism, urban naxal conspiracy and global corporate groups were making Hindu youths confused through entertainment, media and advertisements. Due to this, extramarital affairs and live-in relationships were also increasing in Hindu society, the resolution said.

The VHP also expressed concern over rising drug addiction in the country, saying over 16 crore people were drug addicts and appealed to Hindu youths to stay away from it and cooperate with Bajrang Dal, Durga Vahini and other organisations to make their educational institutions, city and state drug-free.

Parishad’s USA unit president Tejal Shah said Hinduism was fast gaining mass acceptance in America with each passing day more and more non-Hindu Americans were accepting the religion.

Similarly, R Bhandari, VHP’s chief of Canada branch said the world was accepting Hindu religion as in the West, family values had deteriorated. Around 300 trustee members and heads of VHP units in different countries participated in the meet.