Hindus, Buddhists branches of same banyan tree: Yogi

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that Hindus and Buddhists are branches of the same banyan tree, and if both come together on a common platform, they will form the strongest banyan tree in the world, providing protection and unity to all. CM Yogi Adityanath at ‘Buddhist Mahakumbh Yatra’ in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Inaugurating the Buddhist Mahakumbh Yatra during his visit to Prayagraj, the CM praised the convergence of different traditions on a single platform, calling it a commendable initiative.

Emphasising that Lord Buddha’s teachings of compassion and friendship continue to guide the world, he said:“As long as India exists, his teachings will endure.”

The CM also pointed out that while some forces attempt to divide India, events like these have left anti-India elements restless. He further said that such forces are spreading propaganda through various means, but truth remains unshaken. After the event, Adityanath showered flowers on Buddhist spiritual leaders and scholars.

Quoting Lord Buddha, he said, “Truth is to be experienced; it is difficult to express it in words.” This truth, he added, is being witnessed by millions of devotees gathered at the event.

The CM said while Mahakumbh is spreading a message of unity, there are some who oppose such events. He highlighted how 38 crore devotees have gathered at Prayagraj Mahakumbh, taking a sacred dip, and how India’s presence has resonated globally. “Such events have left anti-India elements restless,” he remarked.

He emphasised that Mahakumbh is the greatest platform to promote unity and self-realisation, and its message should reach the entire world.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhada, Indresh Kumar of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and sadhus associated with Buddhism were also present on the occasion.