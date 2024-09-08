History of Bharatendu to be revisited at BNA in Lucknow

Theatre enthusiasts in Lucknow will get to witness the first presentation of a historical drama, titled Bhartendu vyaktitv, that delves into the life and struggles of the father of modern Hindi literature and theatre—Bharatendu Harishchandra—on his 154th birth anniversary at Bhartendu Natya Academy (BNA). Actors in rehearsal at BNA

The story has been researched and directed by Abhishek Pandit, who is known to have directed 40 plays under his theatre group Sutradhar. “I had always wanted to write and direct a play dedicated to the legendary writer and artiste who was also very progressive. His love for creative arts inspires many,” says Pandit, who has a career spanning 27 years. “The play will feature 20 students. This is the first time we are attempting to bring five different actors to relive the titular character in different stages of his life till he passed away at a young age of 35. Also, songs written by the litterateurs are being used in play.” “The event that is being organised by BNA as a tribute to Harishchandra will also see a panel discussion of writers and theatre personalities such Prof Satyadev Tripathi, Vyomkesh Shukla and Atamjeet Singh. We will also felicitate seven meritorious students,” says Bipin Kumar, the director of BNA.