History-sheeter killed in 2nd police encounter in Mathura

Wanted for multiple offences of rape and loot, a serial offender was killed on Saturday following the second exchange of fire he had Mathura police within a day, officials said. As per a statement issued by Uttar Pradesh director general of police Prashant Kumar, Manoj was arrested following an encounter during which he sustained a bullet injury on his leg, police said. He was rushed to the district hospital in Mathura for treatment. (File)

A reward of ₹50,000 was announced for the arrest of Manoj alias Uttam, 29, the accused, after he absconded from police custody within eight hours of his arrest on Friday.

Around 11 am on Friday, when Manoj was being taken for an X-ray, he managed to escape from police custody, Mathura senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey said. Subsequently, a case under sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC were registered against him, the SSP said.

Police teams were formed and around 3.20 pm, and Manoj was found near Lauhlari Mata Mandir Tiraha. Upon seeing the police, he began firing at them. The officials retaliated in self-defence and he suffered another injury. He was rushed to a Community Health Centre in Chhata where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, the DGP said.

“Manoj was wanted in various cases of rape and loot. He used to offer lift to women and then take them to remote areas where he raped and looted them. Recently, Manoj was booked for the rape of 65-year-old woman in the Mahawan area of Mathura,” stated the SSP added.

A country-made pistol, ammunition and a motorcycle were recovered from him, police said. In a statement, the police said that Kumar was a history-sheeter and was serving jail-time for raping a woman at gunpoint in 2015. On May 15, Manoj came out of jail on a month-long parole. However, on May 25, a case was registered against him at the Mahawan police station reporting that he had raped and robbed the elderly woman on the pretext of giving her a lift, police said. With inputs from PTI

