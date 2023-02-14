Hoardings showcase UP’s religious, tourist destinations before G20 guests

Hoardings displaying prominent religious and tourist destinations of the state were displayed all across the venue of the 1st digital economy working group meeting of G20 countries in Lucknow on Monday.

These hoardings are part of the government plan to hard sell UP as an investment destination before the visitors from abroad.

Hoardings at Shaheed Path right till the Golf City, the venue for the meet, showcased temples and religious events held in Ayodhya, Mathura, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur. They also displayed the Ayodhya aarti, Mathura’s colorful Holi, and the prominent temples in Gorakhpur.

They also projected UP as the country’s MSME capital.