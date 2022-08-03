Hoist Tricolour from Aug 9 to 15, appeals Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state through a statement to hoist the Tricolour on their houses from August 9 to August 15.

Akhilesh’s call comes when the state and the union governments are preparing for the Amrit Mahotsava (75 years of India’s Independence), Independence Week (from August 11 to August 17) and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ from August 13 to 15. So, while the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme is from August 13 to 15, Akhilesh calls for flag hoisting on houses from August 9 to August 15.

August 9 happens to be the ‘August Kranti Day’--the anniversary of an important event of the freedom movement. The Samajwadi Party is also launching a state-wide campaign ‘Desh bachao, Desh banao (save the country, build it) on August Kranti Day from Ghazipur.

In his appeal, Akhilesh also said: “The national flag should be hoisted in each and every home, voluntarily and with full respect. The flag should be of Khadi. The sanctity and dignity of the flag must be upheld”.

Talking about the significance of August 9 in the freedom movement, Akhilesh said: “On August 9, 1942, Mahatama Gandhi had warned the British to quit India and in his speech, Gandhi Ji gave the mantra of ‘Karo ya maro (do or die)”

Akhilesh said that on the night of August 8, 1942, the proposal for ‘Quit India’ was passed and from the next morning, the British oppression on freedom fighters began. All the top leaders were arrested the next morning. Socialist leaders Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Jai Prakash Narain, Aruna Asif Ali, Usha Mehta and others led the movement and it was because of this movement that India attained freedom on August 15, 1947.