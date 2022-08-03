Hoist Tricolour from Aug 9 to 15, appeals Akhilesh
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state through a statement to hoist the Tricolour on their houses from August 9 to August 15.
Akhilesh’s call comes when the state and the union governments are preparing for the Amrit Mahotsava (75 years of India’s Independence), Independence Week (from August 11 to August 17) and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ from August 13 to 15. So, while the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme is from August 13 to 15, Akhilesh calls for flag hoisting on houses from August 9 to August 15.
August 9 happens to be the ‘August Kranti Day’--the anniversary of an important event of the freedom movement. The Samajwadi Party is also launching a state-wide campaign ‘Desh bachao, Desh banao (save the country, build it) on August Kranti Day from Ghazipur.
In his appeal, Akhilesh also said: “The national flag should be hoisted in each and every home, voluntarily and with full respect. The flag should be of Khadi. The sanctity and dignity of the flag must be upheld”.
Talking about the significance of August 9 in the freedom movement, Akhilesh said: “On August 9, 1942, Mahatama Gandhi had warned the British to quit India and in his speech, Gandhi Ji gave the mantra of ‘Karo ya maro (do or die)”
Akhilesh said that on the night of August 8, 1942, the proposal for ‘Quit India’ was passed and from the next morning, the British oppression on freedom fighters began. All the top leaders were arrested the next morning. Socialist leaders Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Jai Prakash Narain, Aruna Asif Ali, Usha Mehta and others led the movement and it was because of this movement that India attained freedom on August 15, 1947.
Pune airport will be constructed at original Purandar site: Shinde
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was in Pune on Tuesday stated that the proposed airport in Pune district will be constructed at the earlier site identified in Purandar tehsil by the then Devendra Fadnavis government and approved by Ministry of Defence and Civic Aviation. Like Samruddhi Mahamarg, we will carry out the land acquisition process. First, we will acquire the land from those who are ready to give.
Kotkapura firing case: SIT summons ex-DGP Saini at Chandigarh
The special investigation team probing 2015 Kotkapura firing case has summoned former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini to appear at Chandigarh on Wednesday. The SIT led by ADGP LK Yadav had summoned Saini for an appearance at the Punjab Police Officers Institute. The probe team has summoned Saini for the second time after he failed to appear last month.
Sibling killed over property dispute, one held in Pune
The Pune police crime branch unit 3 on Monday arrested one person for killing a man by pushing victim Pankaj into a canal in 2017. According to the police, the accused and three others had pushed the victim, identified as Pankaj Dighe, into a canal in Hadapsar on March 14, 2017. Police have formed team to arrest other accused in the case, including Suhas Dighe, his sister Ashwini and friend of Aswini, Prashant.
Controversy over name forces Eknath Shinde to cancel garden inauguration in Pune
A new controversy has erupted involving Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde after reports emerged that a garden that he was supposed to inaugurate during a trip to Pune was developed on public land and named after him. Late Sena leader Anand Dighe, was a Shiv Sena leader and Shinde's mentor who died in a road accident in 2002. Civic activist Vinita Deshmukh alleged that due process was not followed while naming the garden after the CM.
SGPGIMS Renal Transplant Centre: Nephrology dept shifts to centre, dialysis unit, OTs inaugurated
The nephrology department of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has shifted to the new Emergency and Renal Transplant Centre. Prof RK Dhiman, director, SGPGIMS, inaugurated another ward, dialysis unit, and operation theatres of the department on Tuesday. This is the only centre that provides slow continuous renal replacement therapy to very sick patients. The urology department of EMRTC has world-class 6 OTs which will be used for renal transplantation purposes.
