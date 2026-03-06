Home guard’s son shot during clash between two families in Sultanpur village; one held

A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot dead, while his father, a home guard, and elder brother were injured after a dispute between two families escalated into firing in Sultanpur’s Janaupur village on Thursday evening, police said. The incident took place under the Kotwali Dehat police station limits, where about five rounds were fired during the clash. (For representation)

The incident took place under the Kotwali Dehat police station limits, where about five rounds were fired during the clash.

Sultanpur additional superintendent of police Akhand Pratap Singh said the deceased, Mohit Sonkar (26), son of home guard Virendra Pratap Sonkar, suffered two bullet injuries to the chest. He was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

His elder brother Mangal (30) also sustained a gunshot wound and was referred to a hospital in Lucknow for advanced treatment. Doctors said a CT scan had been conducted and his condition was stable. Virendra Pratap Sonkar also suffered injuries and was admitted to the district hospital.

Police have registered an FIR against five named accused and one unidentified person on charges of murder and attempt to murder. One of the key accused, Deepak Sonkar, was arrested after a police encounter late on Thursday night.

Superintendent of police Charu Nigam visited the district hospital and reviewed the situation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the violence stemmed from a long-standing rivalry between the families of Virendra Pratap Sonkar and Ramesh Sonkar.

Police said the tension began earlier in the day when children from the two families quarrelled while playing. The matter was settled locally at the time and no police complaint was filed.

However, the dispute resurfaced in the evening when members of Ramesh Sonkar’s family, including women and his son Bholu Sonkar, allegedly reached Virendra Pratap’s house and confronted them. During the altercation, Bholu allegedly fired about five shots, hitting Mohit and Mangal.

Police teams, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), are conducting raids to arrest the remaining accused. The main suspect, Bholu Sonkar, is absconding. SP Nigam said additional police force had been deployed in the village as a precaution to maintain law and order and the remaining suspects would be arrested soon.