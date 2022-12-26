Hospital info management system launched in UP

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday launched E-Sushrut Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) in 22 government medical colleges of the state.

He said, “E-Sushrut HMIS software will streamline patient registration, admission, discharge, ambulance, food, medicines, details and availability of doctors online. The system will ensure that all work related to treatment of patients can be done easily and transparently.”

The E-Sushrut HMIS software could be downloaded from the playstore of the Android phone. The patient could register himself through the App and avoid the inconvenience of going over the hospital counter. Through this App, all the information about which doctors will be available at the hospital on which day, will also be available to the patients, he said.

Patients could save a lot of their time by paying different types of fees online through any medium like UPI, net banking. In case of loss of medical check-up, prescription of medicines, the patient will be able to retrieve his health record from his own mobile from the App. Records of facilities like ambulance, bed allotment, linen, food etc. will also be made available to the patients admitted in the hospital through e-Sushrut software, so that transparency could be maintained.

At present, this type of arrangement is available only in 12 Government Medical Colleges / Institutes / Universities in the state, namely, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Agra, Meerut, KGMU, Lucknow, UPUMS, Saifai Jeans, Greater Noida, RML, Lucknow, SGPGIMS Lucknow.

Mock Drill today

Mock drill will be conducted in all the medical institutions, government hospitals and medical colleges of the state on Tuesday for testing the arrangements for Covid patients, said deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday. He said, “Corona is currently controlled in the state, but we are ready to deal with every situation. The activation of all the services will be checked through this mock drill. He said, “Through this mock drill, which is initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all emergency arrangements will be checked.”