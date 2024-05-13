Lucknow police arrested a house help accused of giving sleeping pills to an elderly woman in place of prescribed drugs and stealing jewellery and cash from the house on Sunday. House help gave sleeping pills to woman to steal valuables, held (sourced)

“The young house help was employed at the house two years back. He was stealing the jewellery and cash from the house with the help of his father and a distant relative who used to supply him Diazepam, a sleeping pill to carry out the theft. He used to take her valuables and small quantities of cash once she fell asleep. The man in the period of a few months decamped with jewellery worth over ₹15.50 lakhs and cash above ₹1 lakhs,” said DCP (West) Durgesh Kumar.

On Sunday police arrested the trio, including the house help Md Suhail, 19, his father Md Sharif, 40 and his relative Shakil, 30, all originally from Sitapur and recovered jewellery worth ₹15.5 lakhs and cash ₹50,000.

The matter came to the fore after the elderly’s son and the complainant Saif Samadi, an ‘attar’ businessman living under the Saadatganj police area, sensed the strategic theft and then informed the police about the matter.

“An FIR was registered on April 25 under IPC sections 328 (administer poison), 380 (theft in the building) and 120b (part of criminal conspiracy) and a team was formed to nab the accused who were at large,” said the DCP. After the arrest, IPC sections 411 (theft), 413 (dealing with stolen property), and 414 (disposing of stolen items) have been added to the FIR.

According to police, Suhail who was hired to take care of the elderly’s medicines and health used to give her Diazepam and after she fell asleep, he used to steal the jewellery and cash in small amounts to escape being caught. He would then give the jewellery to his two crime partners Md Sharif and Shakil.