House that! LDA to woo buyers for unsold flats via realty portals

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), sitting on a bulk of unsold flats, is eager to reach out to buyers, and for this, the agency is planning to list these flats on private real estate portals. If the move is successful, several other projects of the authority will also be put up on these portals, said officials. These vary in size, starting from one BHK to three BHK flats. Launched several years ago, there are no takers for these projects despite efforts by the authority. (Pic for representation)

Over 1,500 flats remain unsold. These vary in size, starting from one BHK to three BHK flats. Launched several years ago, there are no takers for these projects despite efforts by the authority.

“We will place some of our unsold flat units on various private real estate portals like 99acres, Housing.com, and Magic Bricks. Our properties will also be advertised on social media platforms,” said LDA vice-chairperson Prathmesh Kumar.

The LDA wants to sell these apartments on a first come, first serve basis. The various schemes include: Man Sarovar Yojana on Kanpur Road (Ashleesha Apartment and Sunrise Apartment), Sharda Nagar Yojana on Rae Bareli Road (Ratan Lok Apartment), Devpur Para on Mohaan Road (Samajvadi Enclave Devpur Para), Priyadarshini, Sitapur Road (Sopan Enclave), Srijan Apartment, and Jankipuram Yojana (Smriti Apartment), among others.

An official said the minimum cost of an LDA flat starts from ₹13 lakh, going up to ₹1 crore, depending on the size and configuration. He also mentioned that Aadra Apartment and Shravan Apartment will be the first to be listed on the private portals for the promotion of unsold units. The starting cost of Aadra apartment is from ₹38 lakh to ₹55 lakh while Shravan Apartment on Kanpur road is priced around ₹47 lakh.

As of September 4, 2024, LDA data shows the following number of unsold flats: Ashleesha Apartment – 148, Sunrise Apartment – 58, Ratan Lok – 162, Samajvadi Enclave in Devpur Para – 925, Sopan Enclave – 92, Srijan Apartment – 64, and Smriti Apartment – 109.

Single-window system to streamline services

The LDA is set to implement a single-window system that consolidates various services at one location, facilitating a more efficient process for property-related services. Directions have been issued to officials in this regard by vice- chairman Prathmesh Kumar.

Additionally, the LDA will upgrade counters near gate no. 2 to handle a range of services, including property allotment, registry, transfer, e-stamp, e-challan, commercial property inquiries, map approvals, and bookings for IGP/parks, hi-tech/integrated townships, and loan desks, read a LDA press note.

The authority plans to complete the counter upgrades by October 15, and have the new single-window system fully operational by November 1, said LDA additional secretary Gyanendra Verma.

Two employees, known as ‘Authority Mitras’, will man each counter and provide comprehensive assistance to visitors, offering information and ensuring their requests are processed efficiently.

There will also be special counters to cater individuals interested in purchasing flats under the ‘First Come, First Serve’ scheme. These counters will provide information about available flats, assist with online bookings, and arrange site visits, added the release.