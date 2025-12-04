How routine probe led to blowing the lid off multi-crore cough syrup syndicate

What started as a routine seizure of a cough syrup consignment in Sonbhadra district on October 18 has evolved into an extensive narcotics investigation stretching across states, according to officials privy to the probe. FSDA investigators found that one company supplied codeine-based syrup through five marketing firms under different brand names, while another supplied a major brand. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

As Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) teams in Uttar Pradesh delved beyond paperwork, they uncovered a meticulously organised multi-crore codeine smuggling syndicate operating in the shadows of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The breakthrough came after FSDA officials led by their secretary and commissioner Roshan Jacob decided to verify the suspicious trail on the ground.

According to officials, initial leads suggested large-scale misuse of codeine—an opioid—being diverted into illegal narcotics networks.

To start the probe, a lot of homework was done. First, FSDA teams visited the Narcotics Bureau in Gwalior to obtain details of the authorised codeine quota allotted to pharmaceutical companies. After getting the information they came to know that codeine is manufactured only in Ghazipur (UP) and Neemuch (MP). Surprisingly there are no licensed cough syrup manufacturing units in Uttar Pradesh, prompting teams to track the trail to Himachal Pradesh where the codeine-based cough syrups are manufactured.

FSDA Teams then travelled to Paonta Sahib and Baddi in hubs in Himachal Pradesh, where firms were manufacturing and dispensing codeine-based syrups. Records there revealed how much stock was being earmarked for Uttar Pradesh and which marketing firms were receiving it.

Paper trail exposes major suppliers

FSDA investigators found that one company supplied codeine-based syrup through five marketing firms under different brand names, while another supplied a major brand. Once these suppliers were identified, FSDA teams inspected their C and F agents and godowns to probe any discrepancies in their paperwork.

The trail led to distributors, super stockists and wholesalers across districts. Drug inspectors were deployed in 40 districts to verify stock. Nearly 50% of the stockists failed to produce sale records, the other sub-stockists did not have papers to prove to whom they had given the stock.

The missing documentation gave the clue to a cross-border smuggling route via Pilibhit, Puranpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Bahraich into Nepal. This was confirmed by the stockists when they were probed by the team.

For the first time, FSDA filed cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, breaking from the earlier practice where only action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act was taken. In cases involving falsified records, FIRs were lodged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Ranchi-Varanasi link uncovered

A major breakthrough came when FSDA discovered that Saili Traders, a Ranchi-based firm, had sold ₹100 crore worth of cough syrup in 2024. Tracking its purchase records took FSDA teams to Varanasi, where the stock had been supplied to 22 wholesale licensees.

Investigations revealed that New Vriddhi Pharma, owned by Shubham Jaiswal, was directly linked to Saili Traders. FSDA officials discovered that the Ranchi firm belonged to his father, Bhola Prasad Jaiswal. The connection came to light because Bhola’s name appeared in Shubham’s licensing documents. Another accused, Saurabh Tyagi of Ghaziabad, also named Shubham Jaiswal in his statement.

FSDA consolidated the lists of Saili Traders, the Ghaziabad transactions and previous FIRs, identifying 70 “high-risk” stockists. Eventually, FIRs were filed against 36 stockists for major paperless transactions in November.

Shadow stockists running operations from bedrooms

The FSDA teams in Varanasi found many so-called wholesalers had no offices, no godowns, and no physical stock.

In one instance, when Roshan Jacob herself went to a stockist, the firm was found operating only with a chair and table in an open area and admitted to being linked only to Shubham Jaiswal. Several others were found running operations from their drawing rooms and even bedrooms, claiming they did not store stock but merely booked orders and received commission per bottle.

This exposed a loophole: wholesale drug licences require no pharmacist, no shop verification, and no mandatory godown, relying only on “experience certificates”—many of which were found to be issued fraudulently by stockists to each other.

Crackdown to continue

FSDA secretary and commissioner Roshan Jacob said many more suspects are under surveillance and the crackdown will continue. The department is now preparing to overhaul the wholesale licensing system. This time, officials are ensuring airtight procedure—issuing show-cause notices followed by speaking orders—to withstand legal scrutiny. A similar mass cancellation attempt in 2023 was stayed by courts due to procedural lapses. That’s why now the notices are issued and then the other process would be taken up.

Complex inter-state network

Jacob said that what began as a codeine audit has now revealed a complex interstate network involving manufacturers, marketing firms, super-stockists, shadow wholesalers and cross-border smugglers. With a number of stockists booked under NDPS and BNS, FSDA says the operation marks the biggest crackdown yet on the illegal codeine trade in Uttar Pradesh.

According to an FSDA press release, FIRs have been registered against 118 firms and operators under the BNS (2023 and NDPS Act 1985.

Codeine phosphate and NDPS medicines fall under Schedules H and H1 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules and can only be sold on prescription with mandatory record-keeping.