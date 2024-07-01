 HT impact: Traffic police removes vendors to streamline traffic in Lucknow’s Charbagh area - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT impact: Traffic police removes vendors to streamline traffic in Lucknow’s Charbagh area

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 01, 2024 09:38 PM IST

Lucknow Traffic Police removes carts and stalls near Charbagh station to ease traffic flow. Shopkeepers urged to cooperate for smooth movement.

The Lucknow Traffic police removed several carts and stalls on the road in the Charbagh station area to smoothen the flow of traffic, on Monday.

Ajay Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, traffic, along with JN Asthana, assistant commissioner of police, traffic, Central, near Charbagh railway station on Monday (HT Photo)
Ajay Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, traffic, along with JN Asthana, assistant commissioner of police, traffic, Central, near Charbagh railway station on Monday (HT Photo)

“The cops, which also included senior officials including Ajay Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, traffic, and JN Asthana assistant commissioner of police, traffic, central, appealed to shopkeepers to cooperate with the traffic police for smooth traffic movement,” read a press note from the Lucknow Traffic Police.

The drive comes after Hindustan Times ran a traffic series titled ‘Traffic Travails’ highlighting traffic woes at the major markets and intersections in the state capital.

As part of the series, HT in its June 28 issue (page no 3), “Vehicles ‘stationed’ haphazardly, commuters lost in the traffic maze”, had highlighted how auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and buses parked haphazardly close to the station entry and exit point, choke the entire stretch and the excessive number of vehicles dotting the stretch compounds the problem.

It was also mentioned in the report how the absence of a demarcation gives street vendors an opportunity to encroach upon the area and e-rickshaws and autos, when positioned next to the street vendors, grab half the road, leaving little room for commuters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Lucknow / HT impact: Traffic police removes vendors to streamline traffic in Lucknow’s Charbagh area
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On