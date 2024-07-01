HT impact: Traffic police removes vendors to streamline traffic in Lucknow’s Charbagh area

The Lucknow Traffic police removed several carts and stalls on the road in the Charbagh station area to smoothen the flow of traffic, on Monday. Ajay Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, traffic, along with JN Asthana, assistant commissioner of police, traffic, Central, near Charbagh railway station on Monday (HT Photo)

“The cops, which also included senior officials including Ajay Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, traffic, and JN Asthana assistant commissioner of police, traffic, central, appealed to shopkeepers to cooperate with the traffic police for smooth traffic movement,” read a press note from the Lucknow Traffic Police.

The drive comes after Hindustan Times ran a traffic series titled ‘Traffic Travails’ highlighting traffic woes at the major markets and intersections in the state capital.

As part of the series, HT in its June 28 issue (page no 3), “Vehicles ‘stationed’ haphazardly, commuters lost in the traffic maze”, had highlighted how auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and buses parked haphazardly close to the station entry and exit point, choke the entire stretch and the excessive number of vehicles dotting the stretch compounds the problem.

It was also mentioned in the report how the absence of a demarcation gives street vendors an opportunity to encroach upon the area and e-rickshaws and autos, when positioned next to the street vendors, grab half the road, leaving little room for commuters.