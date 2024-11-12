Menu Explore
Huge turnout for Panch Kosi Parikrama in Ayodhya

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 12, 2024 06:38 AM IST

The 15-km pilgrimage traverses through Ayodhya city and will end around 10 am on Tuesday. A section of locals in Ayodhya started the Parikrama around 12 am.

Panch Kosi Parikrama began with several lakh people taking part in the annual pilgrimage, in Ayodhya on Monday. A day before, 14-Kosi Parikrama was successful completed. Several lakh devotees took part in it amid the presence of a large contingent of security forces.

Saints and devotees perform 'Panch Kosi Parikrama', at the Naya Ghat of Ayodhya, Monday. (PTI)
Saints and devotees perform 'Panch Kosi Parikrama', at the Naya Ghat of Ayodhya, Monday. (PTI)

A large number of devotees who took part in the event ending Sunday stayed back to attend Panch Kosi Parikrama.

The Ayodhya administration has made elaborate arrangements for the Parikrama.

According to divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal, Panch Kosi Parikrama would also be completed successfully, he added.

Throughout the route, refreshment stalls were set up and barricades were placed alongside the road to manage crowd movement effectively.

