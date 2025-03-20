7 UP cops suspended after woman murdered following abduction in Lucknow

Seven police personnel, including the inspector in-charge of Alambagh, were suspended on Thursday after a 32-year-old woman was murdered following her alleged abduction from Alambagh bus stand. The incident occurred early Wednesday morning, and the police are yet to trace the perpetrators. As per sources, the cops against whom action was taken remained non-alert (Sourced)

“Considering the seriousness of the case, seven police personnel, including station house officer (SHO) Alambagh Kapil Gautam, police outpost bus stand sub inspector Ram Bahadur, night officer sub inspector Kamrujama, two head constable on night duty Rajesh Kumar and Vijaya Yadav, two policemen of PRV 4821 including commander Shiv Nand Singh, head constable Pankaj Yadav were suspended,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) crime Kamlesh Dixit.

As per sources, the cops against whom action was taken remained non-alert. No one was found at the police outpost, and the PRV vans were not active in the area during the wee hours.

According to Lucknow police commissioner Amrendra K Sengar, the crime branch team, along with special teams from the eastern, western, and central zones, are working to solve the case swiftly. “The culprit will be arrested soon, and strict legal action will follow,” he said.

According to police sources, the woman was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted before being strangled at a mango orchard in Malihabad. The victim, who lived with her family in Ayodhya, was reportedly on her way to her brother’s house in Chinhat after returning from Varanasi, where she had attended a job interview.

“She deboarded a bus at Alambagh in the early hours and hired an autorickshaw to reach Chinhat. However, her family claimed that she was abducted during the journey,” DCP West Vishwajeet Srivastava said.