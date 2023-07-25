Two fuel-tank like parts of IAF aircraft found in U.P. farm

A fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday experienced a technical malfunction leading to jettisoning of external stores in Banjariya village under Khalilabad police station limits in Sant Kabir Nagar district. Sant Kabir Nagar: Fuel tank of a fighter plane at a paddy field after it fell near Bakhira Jheel, in Sant Kabir Nagar, Monday (PTI)

No loss of life was reported in the incident, but two fuel tank-like parts of the IAF aircraft were found in a paddy field in the village. Locals said they were scared upon hearing a loud noise.

According to IAF officials, the aircraft that was on a training mission experienced a technical malfunction, which necessitated jettisoning of external stores.

“A fighter aircraft was airborne for a training mission from Gorakhpur. The aircraft experienced a technical malfunction which necessitated jettisoning of external stores. There was no damage to life or property in the process,” the IAF said.

Confirming the development, Sant Kabir Nagar superintendent of police Satyajeet Gupta the object that fell from the skies would be verified by air force officials, and that the entire area had been secured.

Rajesh Gupta, a local, said he was the one to have spotted the tank-like object first. (With agency inputs)