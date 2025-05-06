IAS Kaushal Raj Sharma goes to inter-cadre deputation to Delhi

Kaushal Raj Sharma, a 2006 batch IAS officer of UP cadre, goes to inter-cadre deputation to AGMUT cadre (Delhi segment) for a period of three years. Sharma was transferred from the post of divisional commissioner, Varanasi, to secretary in Uttar Pradesh CM office on April 21. Kaushal Raj Sharma was transferred from post of divisional commissioner, Varanasi, to secretary in UP CM office on April 21. (HT file)

Due to his proximity to the Prime Minister Office (PMO), there was buzz in the bureaucratic circles that Sharma will go on central deputation soon and that he might get top post in the central government or PMO.

An order issued by department of personnel and training on Tuesday states that in the exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 6 (1) of the Indian Administrative Services (Cadre) Rule, 1954 and with the concurrence of the Uttar Pradesh government and Ministry of Home Affairs, the Centre has accorded approval to inter-cadre deputation of Kaushal Raj Sharma from UP cadre to AGMUT (Delhi segment) for a period of three years.

The AGMUT cadre refers to Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram, Union Territories including NCT of Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Puducherry.

The order makes it clear that during deputation, Sharma will be posted in Delhi. There are speculations that Sharma might get top post in Delhi government.

Sharma remained in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi— for over 5 years—first as the district magistrate and then as the commissioner of Varanasi division, before being shifted to Lucknow as secretary to the chief minister.

Earlier, he was posted as the CDO Lucknow and special secretary in the infrastructure and industrial development department. He has also served as DM in five districts, including Lucknow, Pilibhit, Muzaffarnagar, Prayagraj and Kanpur Nagar.

Sharma was posted as Varanasi DM on November 2, 2019. The state government had to cancel his transfer when he was promoted and posted out of Varanasi as divisional commissioner Prayagraj in June 2022.

He held dual charge as Varanasi DM and Varanasi divisional commissioner for some period. Later, he continued to work as divisional commissioner since October 7, 2022.