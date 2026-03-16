After remaining suspended for nearly one year, senior IAS officer Abhishek Prakash has been appointed as Secretary in the General Administration Department by the Uttar Pradesh Government. IAS officer Abhishek Prakash posted as Secretary in General Admn Dept

According to an official order issued by the state government, Abhishek Prakash, who was placed on the waiting list, has now been posted as Secretary in the General Administration Department of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The appointment comes after the officer completed the period during which he remained without a posting following disciplinary proceedings related to a complaint linked to an investment project during his tenure in a key position in the state’s investment promotion machinery.

Officials said the new posting places him in the General Administration Department, which handles important matters related to government functioning, personnel management and administrative coordination across departments.

The order issued by the state government stated that the officer would assume his responsibilities with immediate effect.

Administrative observers note that the posting marks the officer’s return to an active role in the state secretariat after remaining suspended for nearly one year. He was suspended in connection with a complaint related to an investment project on March 20, 2025. Further departmental proceedings in connection with the earlier complaint are understood to be continuing as per the rules.