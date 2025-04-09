IBM to set up software lab in Lucknow, CM Yogi promises full support

In line with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to transform Uttar Pradesh into a digital powerhouse, global technology leader International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) will soon set up a state-of-the-art software lab in the state capital equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure and technology. An IBM delegation met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on April 8. (HT file)

With this, Lucknow will emerge as a major artificial intelligence (AI) hub. An IBM delegation met the CM here on Tuesday to present the project’s blueprint and share key details, including its potential for job creation.

Yogi assured the delegation of the state government’s full support and expressed confidence that IBM’s technological expertise would significantly boost the IT/ITeS sector in Uttar Pradesh while also nurturing local talent.

In a statement, the CM said, “The new software lab in Lucknow will be pivotal in accelerating the state’s economic growth by creating jobs and engaging local talent. It will fuel AI-driven innovation, enhance productivity and efficiency, and improve public service delivery. We envision transforming Lucknow into an ‘AI City’—a hub for nurturing talent, cultivating ideas, and building a vibrant AI ecosystem. IBM’s expansion aligns perfectly with our mission to strengthen the technology sector, enhance skill development and create opportunities for our youth.”

The software lab will be established at Platinum Mall in Sushant Golf City as per the proposal. It will be among IBM’s largest software development centres in India and focus on software engineering, design and development aligned with global standards.

The upcoming software lab will focus on developing cutting-edge AI-powered solutions, leveraging both large language models (LLMs) and small language models (SLMs) to meet emerging technological needs.

The facility will integrate global software engineering, design and development’s best practices to deliver transformative digital solutions. By accelerating the adoption of AI-driven innovations, the lab aims to enhance productivity, improve operational efficiency and serve as a key enabler in advancing citizen services.

IBM’s expansion into Lucknow marks a significant step toward strengthening the technology ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh. The lab will be vital in upskilling the workforce and generating new employment opportunities, particularly for the state’s youth.

“IBM’s software lab expansion in Uttar Pradesh represents a major milestone for India and the global tech community. India’s new era will be powered by technology, talent, and an ecosystem that promotes creativity and innovation. The Lucknow Software Lab will harness regional talent to develop next-generation AI solutions, bolster digital capabilities, and contribute meaningfully to India’s digital transformation,” said Sandeep Patel, MD IBM India and South Asia, in a statement.

Vishal Chahal, vice president, IBM India Software Labs, in a statement, said, “Innovation is the driving force of progress. Our new software lab in Lucknow is committed to fostering innovation, making a lasting impact and supporting government-led initiatives through the power of AI.”