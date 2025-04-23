ICAR-NBFGR discovers two new species of Rohu

Lucknow’s ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR) has discovered two new species of Rohu from the rivers of western ghats. With the discovery, they claimed to have resolved the 150-year-old identity when the two new species were confused as Labeo nigrescens (Rohu). Lucknow’s ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (Sourced)

The institute said that the discovery and the associated study was recently published in the Indian Journal of Fisheries as well.

“The ICAR–NBFGR has discovered two new freshwater fish species—Labeo uru and Labeo chekida from the rivers of the Western Ghats,” said the central institute’s director, Kajal Chakraborty. “With the discovery, the institute’s scientists from the unit in Western region successfully resolved the 150-year-old identity mystery of Labeo nigrescens, first described in 1870.”

The director further explained that Labeo uru, discovered in the Chandragiri River, is named for its sail-like dorsal fin, while Labeo chekida, a small dark-bodied fish from the Chalakkudy River, is locally known as “kaka chekida.”

“The study also confirmed the distinct identity of L nigrescens based on unique morphological traits. This discovery highlights the rich, undocumented biodiversity of the Western Ghats and emphasised the need for continued scientific exploration and conservation,” said the institute in a press note.